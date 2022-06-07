Katherine Kelly Lang

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Ridge's Den: Ridge and Taylor tell each other how happy they are to be in each others' lives. Taylor says she and Brooke love Ridge because he has a big .... heart.

Brooke's: Brooke is complaining to Deacon that Taylor seems oblivious that Ridge is married. Deacon gets mad because Ridge doesn't appreciate her the way he would. She would rather Deacon support that Ridge will return to her. Brooke thinks Taylor has had enough of Ridge's time and heads out to fetch her husband.

The love nest: Donna frets that Eric is with someone he doesn't care about. Eric admits he's not as happy as he used to be. Donna offers her support, but tells Eric to just feel. They kiss until Eric suspends play. He tells Donna he can't keep doing this, but they end up getting hot and heavy in bed.

Forrester: Carter tells Quinn she's remarkable and wonders where their relationship could have gone. Quinn says Eric's commitment is unwavering. Carter asks about the smart ring. Quinn says she hasn't told Eric about the mighty powers it has. Carter considers Eric a lucky man indeed. Quinn's very hopeful about her future with Eric.

Quinn's phone alerts her that Eric's heart rate and blood pressure are going through the roof (we know why). Quinn wonders if she should go to the club to see if he's okay.

Steffy's: Thomas and Taylor talk about the emptiness Steffy left behind. Thomas thinks Ridge should be living with her, not at Eric's. Taylor tells him what happened with Brooke. Taylor thinks it's hopeful that Ridge asked Brooke to leave.

Eric's: Brooke tells Ridge she understands why he needed some time with Taylor. Brooke tells Ridge she misses him. Brooke wants him home, but tells him she will listen to his concerns about Deacon. She promises to keep Deacon away and listen to what he needs.

