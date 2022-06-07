ABC/Craig Sjodin

Cassandra James (Terry, General Hospital) is opening up about her experience as a trans star in daytime playing a trans character. She told TV Insider about how she appreciates GH's treatment of Terry and discussed the doc's love life.

James said:

I've been recurring on GH for four-plus years now. And I've learned so much over the last four years about how this wonderfully gigantic machine works. And they really have taken such beautiful care of Terry over the last few years and they really built this beautiful presence for her in the show and in the world of Port Charles. But you're right. The fans, and myself included, have been really excited and craving some romance for Terry.

She added:

When I got the pages and when I started to work on it, there's nothing but complete joy with such a... It's such a treat to work with Chris [Van Etten, Chet]; he's exceptional and I really felt like the writers did such a great job with the story. I'm just really, really excited to represent the trans community on daytime and get to show some of who we are and what we're all about.

Now that Chet has departed Port Charles, what's in store for Terry's romantic future? James mused: