Zach Tinker, Greg Rikaart

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

University Hospital: Chanel visits Tripp and they talk about his breakup with Allie. Chanel wonders if he can really let her go. Tripp says he's not convinced Allie wants him free and clear. Tripp tells Chanel that Allie is the love of her life. He adds that she needs to decide what she wants, but she's very confused.

Nicole's: Allie tells Will she doesn't remember what it was like being possessed. She says she's struggling with what she did and it's hard because she can't take responsibility for the pain she caused. Allie tells Will that Chanel is the object of her and Johnny's affections. Will tells her not to back off because of Johnny. He encourages her to be honest about her feelings.

DiMera mansion: Johnny and EJ catch up. When EJ asks if he's writing, Johnny complains about the noise coming from the next bedroom. EJ suggests he find another one. Johnny says he wants to write about fraternal twins who are in love with the same girl.

Johnny tells EJ that he's not sure who Chanel would choose it she had to. EJ tells Johnny not to delay if he's still in love and has his full support. EJ draws comparisons to him and Sami, and tells Johnny not to live with regret.

Abigail and Chad keep try to make a baby, and try and try and try. During a break, Abigail wonders why Chad's worried about his relationship with EJ. She asks who could have kidnapped Sami if EJ didn't do it. Abigail gets excited about investigating it for The Spectator. Chad gets concerned about Abigail's safety when tracking down one or more kidnappers.

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Recap: Belle Convinces Shawn to Sign Separation Papers

Horton Square: Leo vows to get even with everyone who broke up his marriage, and Sonny overhears him. Leo insists he and Sonny did the deed and Sonny threatens to have him arrested when his blood tests results come back.

Just then, Sonny gets a call and Kayla tells him there were no drugs in his system. Sonny gets angry at Leo and accuses him of drugging him. Leo says there's no proof tells him to stop with the accusations. Sonny grabs Leo when he brings up Will and Arianna, but Leo doesn't flinch. Sonny threatens to end him if he harms his family again. Leo says he's done with Sonny now and has other things to focus on.

Allie runs into Chanel and asks her to get back together, both in business and romance. Johnny appears and lets them know he heard what Allie said.

Brady Pub: Kate asks Lucas why Sami still thinks EJ is guilty. Lucas explains how EJ had motive and means, despite his overturned conviction.

Kate reminds him that Chad knows Lucas set up EJ. She explains how he has a lot of guilt since he and EJ are getting along. Lucas worries about what Sami would do fi she found out. He gets upset with Kate for saying that secrets always come out and Sami won't stop until she figures it out. Lucas says he needs air. He leaves the pub and runs into EJ.

Kiriakis mansion: Sonny and Will are concerned what Leo meant by saying he has other things to focus on.

Back at the DiMera's: Leo sneaks in from the tunnels. He spies a picture of Abigail and Chad. He says he has a big surprise for them.

We want to hear from YOU! Check back for the latest Days of Our Lives recap.