On today's General Hospital recap: On today's General Hospital recap: Curtis checks in with Stella, but she says he needs the answers directly from Marshall. Curtis asks if there were signs before the arrest. Marshall says he stays on his meds and they keep him level. Curtis worries about driving Marshall away again and wants to make sure he understands all of the signs.

Marshall says he was worried about the man he would become if he had stayed and Irene agreed to let him go. He says he needed to protect his family and chose to leave. He apologizes for hurting Curtis. Curtis wonders why Marshall didn't return sooner. Marshall says he's been watching Curtis through the years, but when he opened The Savoy, Marshall felt it was a sign to return.

Liesl and Brad are there when Britt wakes up with a hangover, ready for an intervention. Liesl is concerned about Britt's behavior and how it will reflect on her reputation. Britt's not worried, but Liesl shows her online footage of Britt's meltdown at the pool. Both Liesl and Brad feel Britt's been mopey lately and needs to get out of her funk.

After Brad leaves, Britt gets angry with her mother. She's tried to date, has had no success, and needs to stop putting herself out there. Liesl says she just wanted Britt to have what she has with Scotty. Britt says she's looking for someone she can trust with her terrible secret like Jason. Liesl is sad that Britt won't put herself out there and find someone.

Drew doesn't think it's a good idea for Carly to get involved in the merger, but she's determined to stick her nose into it. Drew says they don't need her help, then mentions how he doesn't feel like a full Quartermaine. Carly agrees that he doesn't take from Edward, but certainly from Lila, which Drew is honored to hear. Carly says she's doing it to clear her debt with Drew. She's thankful he's been there for her since he's been back.

Sonny tells Brando he can put Gladys in a small place, but he says Sasha's happy that his mother is staying with them. Brando asks about Michael. Sonny says he testified for Nina and things are not good with him. Dex interrupts to tell Sonny the last coffee shipment is being held at the docks.

Dex says there is a new guy in charge who refuses to inspect it. Sonny's concerned over the staff changes. Dex says there is also someone cutting in on his profit sharing and Sonny has competition. Dex says The Grill and other bistros have cancelled their contracts with Corinthos Coffee, and are buying from someone else. Dex wonders if it is Madame Wu, but Sonny says they have an arrangement. Sonny thinks he knows who's behind it and tells Brando he believes it was Michael.

Michael talks to Ned about Valentin and how they all want to keep ELQ in the family. Michael reminds Ned they've offered him a position, but Ned says he doesn't like the offer. He says he's given a lifetime to ELQ and Michael can do better. Michael says the CEO is off the table and wants a different offer from Ned.

Ned says he wants the three of them to be co-presidents and share everything equally. He believes it would be a sign of good faith for the future. Michael's not happy with the suggestion and Ned storms off.

Dex finds his way to the stable to talk to Michael.

