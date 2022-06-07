Skip to main content

Harrison Wagner, Son of Jack and Kristina Wagner, Dead at 27

Jack Wagner and Kristina Wagner

Harrison Wagner, the youngest child of soap legends Jack (ex-Frisco Jones, General Hospital; ex-Nick Marone, The Bold and the Beautiful) and Kristina Wagner (Felicia; GH) died on June 6. He was 27 years old. According to Soaps in Depth, the cause of death is under investigation by the medical examiner's office after Wagner was found lifeless in a parking lot.

Wagner leaves behind his parents, older brother Peter, 32, and paternal half-sister Kerry, 34.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Jack Wagner and Kristina Wagner
General Hospital

Jack Wagner and Kristina Wagner Reunite at Frisco and Felicia Event (PHOTOS)

By Daytime ConfidentialMar 12, 2018Comment
Jack Wagner
General Hospital

Jack Wagner Tweets About Family Issues

By Jamey GiddensJul 11, 2016Comment
bergman126289
Pop Confidential

Is Jack Wagner Still Open to a General Hospital Return?

By Jillian BoweMar 17, 2015Comment
Frisco_and_Felicia1
General Hospital

Kristina Wagner Reveals How GH Girlfriends And 'The Good Wife' Got Her Through Jack Wagner's Return

By Jamey GiddensMar 18, 2015Comment