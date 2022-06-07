Harrison Wagner, Son of Jack and Kristina Wagner, Dead at 27

Steven Bergman Photography

Harrison Wagner, the youngest child of soap legends Jack (ex-Frisco Jones, General Hospital; ex-Nick Marone, The Bold and the Beautiful) and Kristina Wagner (Felicia; GH) died on June 6. He was 27 years old. According to Soaps in Depth, the cause of death is under investigation by the medical examiner's office after Wagner was found lifeless in a parking lot.

Wagner leaves behind his parents, older brother Peter, 32, and paternal half-sister Kerry, 34.