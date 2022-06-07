New Syndicated Series iCrime With Elizabeth Vargas to Debut This Fall

Ex-20/20 anchor Elizabeth Vargas is set to headline a new syndicated series. According to The Hollywood Reporter, she will host and EP iCrime With Elizabeth Vargas, set to debut in September. Thus far, the 30-minute program has cleared 95% of the country, and station groups such as Gray Media Group, Nexstar, Scripps, Cox Media, Tegna, CBS Television Stations, Fox Television Stations, and Weigel Broadcasting will carry it.

The show will include clips of crimes that witnesses filmed on their smartphones, plus Vargas' interviews with victims, law enforcement, and videographers. Experts will also weigh in on the footage that they watch. Behind iCrime With Elizabeth Vargas are Scott Sternberg Productions (ID’s On the Case With Paula Zahn) and Trifecta Entertainment & Media, with Sternberg and Hank Cohen of Trifecta co-creating the show (and EP-ing alongside Vargas).

In a statement, Vargas shared:

Cell phone videos have completely changed the social landscape. Anyone, anywhere, with a cell phone can record crimes as they happen, and those videos can have a huge impact. iCrime will cull the most powerful of these videos, while providing important insight on the law and how to keep safe. I could not be more excited to host this new show.

Sternberg added:

The emergent widespread use of smartphones to immediately record everything as it happens gave us the idea to produce iCrime. Video from anywhere and everywhere of real situations shot by all of us is a natural way to give viewers a daily dive into the unbelievable realism of crime videos. Having a host like Elizabeth Vargas brings iCrime to another level.

Cohen added: