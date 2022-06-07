The Bold and The Beautiful's Thorsten Kaye on Ridge: "He Really Wants to Make His Marriage Work"

Gilles Toucas/CBS

After playing The Bold and the Beautiful's Ridge Forrester for the better part of a decade, Thorsten Kaye has learned a thing or two about his character's romantic patterns. Once again, Ridge is torn between Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Taylor (Krista Allen), but what is his mindset when he makes a decision? Kaye spilled the details in the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, on sale now.

Ridge has made the choice to give his marriage with Brooke another go, especially after she agrees to keep Deacon (Sean Kanan) out of theirhouse. And Ridge gets some words of wisdom from an unexpected quarter: Dollar Bill Spencer (Don Diamont)! Kaye explained:

That is the last person Ridge wants to hear from, but he weighs in. These are two men who don't like each other. Basically, he comes in and says, 'Don't screw this up. Talk it out and don't lose this woman,' and Ridge accepts that.

Things have gotten even more complicated for Ridge in recent months. Kaye said:

They say the heart wants what the heart wants, but sometimes you just don't know what the heart wants. Sheila [Kimberlin Brown] actually brought Ridge and Taylor closer, but now that she is seemingly out of the picture, it's time for him to re-examine his life, and he still loves Brooke.

He added: