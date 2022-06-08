Katherine Kelly Lang

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Frisky Business: Brooke and Ridge are getting frisky in Eric’s living room. Brooke is apologizing (yet again) for letting Deacon “infiltrate” their lives. She distracts him by saying it’s time for her to remind him just how fun loving they can be. Brooke is so clearly thrilled that they are back together. Cue the flashbacks!

Poor Deacon: A stunningly shirtless Liam is chatting with Hope in Brooke’s living room about Steffy being in Europe with the kids. Just then, Deacon enters…he is concerned that Brooke is putting herself out when Ridge isn’t doing the same for her. A shirtless Liam very clearly deduces that Deacon thinks he is the man for Brooke.

Adulterous Tension: Quinn and Carter are discussing how Eric’s smart ring is sending her an alarm. She’s panicked that he might be in trouble and unable to call her or anyone else for help. Just then, Eric’s vital signs return to normal. Quinn wants to call Bridget, but decides to call Eric instead. After the call, Carter thinks Eric is lucky he gets to come home to Quinn. Tension is palpable when Quinn decides to head back to the house.

Eric’s vital signs are elevated after laying pipe with Donna...who comments that his heart is racing! She’s thrilled that he continues to find ways to surprise her. Unfortunately, he says their affair has to end...AGAIN!

Just then, Quinn calls. She’s so relieved he is okay, and wonders if he is done with his pickle ball game. She tells him she’s glad he is being active, but to be careful. He quickly says he is cooling down and will be home soon.

Eric and Donna get dressed and she wonders if this is the last time they will be together. Eric says Donna is too important for this to be the end of their relationship, but it sounds like the end of their “pickle ball games.” Donna is somewhat distraught when she tearfully tells Eric he will always be her honey bear.

Endings: Carter is still in the office and having flashbacks to more sensual memories of his time with Quinn. Then, Ridge arrives. He asks about Steffy. Ridge says she made the right choice for herself, and he is now trying to make solid choices for himself and Brooke.

Eric returns home as Quinn is drinking a GIGANTIC martini. Eric tells her he had a great time at the club. She is happy he found something that excites him so much, and has committed to taking care of himself. They go back and forth overly complimenting each other. Finally, Eric takes a breath and looks guiltily at Quinn’s portrait.

Brooke returns home as Deacon is expressing his worries about Brooke’s future. Deacon is furious about what Sheila did to Brooke and how Ridge brushed her off for Taylor earlier in the day. Brooke explains how she had a moment with Ridge and thinks he might be ready to come home. She then looks at Deacon and says he is a lightening rod for Ridge and is no longer welcome on her property. (WTF?)

Random Thoughts:

-I think we’re supposed to be rooting for Brooke and Ridge…

-Hello, shirtless Liam. Mercy!

-Does Eric know his ring is monitoring his “vitals”?

-Poor Donna…

-Was Quinn drinking the biggest, freaking, martini ever?

-I love Brooke Logan, but today, I sort of think she doesn’t deserve Deacon.

-Deacon’s puppy dog eyes and sad sack face made me very sad…

What are your random thoughts? We want to hear from YOU!