Booked and Busy: The Bold and The Beautiful's Reign Edwards Headlines Drama Love You Anyway

Reign Edwards

From B&B to the big screen! Ex-The Bold and the Beautiful actress Reign Edwards, who played Nicole Avant on the CBS sudser, is headlining the coming-of-age drama Love You Anyway, out at the end of June. Elsewhere, catch Sherri Saum (ex-Keri, One Life to Live) in the final season of Netflix's Locke and Key, debuting in August, and The Young and the Restless' Vivica A. Fox (ex-Stephanie) is set to dominate the Lifetime Movie Network this summer with four more movies in her hit Wrong franchise.

All My Children

  • Melissa Leo (ex-Linda) appears in the Katie Holmes romantic drama Alone Together
  • Carol Burnett (ex-Verla) has signed on to the AppleTV+ comedy Mrs. American Pie, playing Palm Beach society grand dame Norma

The Bold and the Beautiful

  • Denise Richards (Shauna) headlines Amazon Freevee's first original film, Love Accidentally, out August 15
  • Reign Edwards (ex-Nicole) stars in Love You Anyway, which follows a young woman's journey from childhood to adulthood while dealing with depression, and  Freestyle Digital Media will release it online and in theaters June 28; watch the trailer below
General Hospital

  • Donna Mills (ex-Madeline) stars in the Jordan Peele thriller NOPE, out June 22

Guiding Light

  • Matt Bomer (ex-Ben) narrates the documentary All Man: The International Male Story, focusing on the important men's fashion publication International Male, debuting at the Tribeca Film Festival

One Life to Live

  • Renée Elise Goldsberry (ex-Evangeline) lends her voice to the new animated series Eureka, premiering June 22 at 7:30 PM EST on Disney Junior and same-day on Disney+; the show follows a girl who tries to improve her prehistoric town of Rocky Falls through her inventions
  • Judith Light (ex-Karen) stars in the upcoming thriller The Menu
  • Ryan Phillippe (ex-Billy) has boarded the courtroom drama film Miranda's Victim, playing the ACLU lawyer who successfully argued for the landmark Miranda Rights ruling
  • Sherri Saum (ex-Keri) stars in the third and final season of Netflix's Locke & Key, premiering August 10
  • Casper Van Dien (ex-Ty) stars in sci-fi/action series Salvage Marines, streaming next month on Crackle Plus
  • Laurence Fishburne (ex-Josh) and Goldsberry will present at this Sunday's 75th Annual Tony Awards 

The Young and the Restless

  • Vivica A. Fox (ex-Stephanie) will star in/EP four more films as part of the Keeping Up with the Joneses movie series in the Wrong franchise for LMN; they will air on four consecutive Fridays, starting July 8 at 8 PM EST
  • Darius McCrary (ex-Malcolm) will play a stalker in Faith Media Distribution's Wayward, debuts June 14 in theaters/on BET and on digital platforms on June 24

