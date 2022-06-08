Booked and Busy: The Bold and The Beautiful's Reign Edwards Headlines Drama Love You Anyway

From B&B to the big screen! Ex-The Bold and the Beautiful actress Reign Edwards, who played Nicole Avant on the CBS sudser, is headlining the coming-of-age drama Love You Anyway, out at the end of June. Elsewhere, catch Sherri Saum (ex-Keri, One Life to Live) in the final season of Netflix's Locke and Key, debuting in August, and The Young and the Restless' Vivica A. Fox (ex-Stephanie) is set to dominate the Lifetime Movie Network this summer with four more movies in her hit Wrong franchise.

All My Children

Melissa Leo (ex-Linda) appears in the Katie Holmes romantic drama Alone Together

The Bold and the Beautiful

Denise Richards (Shauna) headlines Amazon Freevee's first original film, Love Accidentally, out August 15

General Hospital

Donna Mills (ex-Madeline) stars in the Jordan Peele thriller NOPE, out June 22

Guiding Light

Matt Bomer (ex-Ben) narrates the documentary All Man: The International Male Story, focusing on the important men's fashion publication International Male, debuting at the Tribeca Film Festival

One Life to Live

Renée Elise Goldsberry (ex-Evangeline) lends her voice to the new animated series Eureka, premiering June 22 at 7:30 PM EST on Disney Junior and same-day on Disney+; the show follows a girl who tries to improve her prehistoric town of Rocky Falls through her inventions

