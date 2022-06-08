Days of Our Lives' Marci Miller on Abby vs. Gwen: "There’s Something About Siblings"

Days of Our Lives fans can expect a tense face-off between Abigail (Marci Miller) and Gwen (Emily O'Brien) this week. Miller sat down with Soap Hub to discuss the half-sisters' complex relationship.

The biological bond between the Deveraux daughters girls makes their rivalry more intense. Miller dished:

There’s this interesting dynamic where Abigail and Gwen are [half] sisters. They share 50% of the same DNA [through Jack, played by Matthew Ashford]. Sisters really just know how to get at each other.

She added:

I don’t live near my [real-life] sister but it’s not unusual for us to show up [at an event] where we are wearing the same outfit. We’d each bought what we’re wearing on completely different days. We live in different states. We do weird [coincidental] stuff like that. There’s something about siblings. You’re operating on a different level.

Gwen might just deliver some barbs that really get to Abby. Miller mused: