Skip to main content

Days of Our Lives' Marci Miller on Abby vs. Gwen: "There’s Something About Siblings"

Marci Miller Emily O'Brien

Days of Our Lives fans can expect a tense face-off between Abigail (Marci Miller) and Gwen (Emily O'Brien) this week. Miller sat down with Soap Hub to discuss the half-sisters' complex relationship.

The biological bond between the Deveraux daughters girls makes their rivalry more intense. Miller dished:

There’s this interesting dynamic where Abigail and Gwen are [half] sisters. They share 50% of the same DNA [through Jack, played by Matthew Ashford]. Sisters really just know how to get at each other.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

She added:

I don’t live near my [real-life] sister but it’s not unusual for us to show up [at an event] where we are wearing the same outfit. We’d each bought what we’re wearing on completely different days. We live in different states. We do weird [coincidental] stuff like that. There’s something about siblings. You’re operating on a different level.

Gwen might just deliver some barbs that really get to Abby. Miller mused:

Gwen knows how to get under Abby’s skin and she’s not afraid to play dirty. She pulls out hard stuff. It’s so fun to play because Emily is such a talented person. There’s something about her accent and British sensibility — the way it lands [in scenes]. She really kills it.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Marci Miller, Days of Our Lives
Days of Our Lives

DAYS' Marci Miller Teases Abigail's "Burning Desire to Get Revenge" on Gwen

By Carly SilverFeb 16, 2021Comment
Emily O'Brien, Days of Our Lives
Days of Our Lives

DAYS' Emily O'Brien: "Gwen is The Boy Who Cried Wolf"

By Carly SilverMay 3, 2022Comment
Marci Miller
Days of Our Lives

DAYS' Marci Miller Explains Abigail's Reaction to "Heart-Wrenching" News

By Carly SilverApr 9, 2021Comment
Marci Miller, Days of Our Lives
Days of Our Lives

Marci Miller Returns to Days of Our Lives Next Week

By Carly SilverAug 28, 2020Comment