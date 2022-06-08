Martha Madison

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Shawn and Belle's: Shawn brings Jan a healthy meal tray, but she wants a fat, greasy burger from the pub. Surprisingly, Shawn is confused by this revelation. Jan agrees to try it when Marlena walks in on Shawn spoon-feeding her. When asked, Marlena tells Jan she can't be her therapist, but has recommendations. Marlena questions Jan's motives in relation to Belle.

Jan pushes and claims Marlena thinks she's irredeemable. She says that Marlena has little to go on since her patients dropped her over the possession. Jan brings up how Marlena woke her up from a coma to interfere with Belle and Shawn. Jan says she wasn't in control and wants a chance at making things right. Marlena concedes, but gives Jan a list of ground rules.

Shawn thanks Marlena, but she says she's more concerned about Belle.

Bistro: Belle wants a bottle of wine (not a glass...atta girl)! while thinking about EJ's dinner proposal. John finds Belle and they talk about her situation with Shawn. John also wants to know about EJ. Belle claims they're just friends, but John brings up Sami's feelings. Belle counters that Sami didn't care about her when she unleashed Jan Spears on her family. John says Sami and EJ will always be connected, and questions if EJ is sniffing around her to get even with Sami.

Belle gets mad at John and Marlena comes in. They fill Marlena in on their conversation. Marlena is forced to bring up that she's counseling Jan Spears. Belle blows a gasket because her mother's taking the blame for Jan Spear's actions. She rails at John for defending Sami and Marlena for trying to fix the decades-long stalker who got pregnant by her husband! She's had enough of her parents tomfoolery and storms out.

John tries to assure Marlena that Belle will be okay.

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Recap: Sonny Confronts Leo and Threatens to End Him

Horton Square: Johnny walks in on Allie and Chanel's intimate conversation. Johnny says they both want his wife back and contends if the Devil wasn't involved, they would be together. The twins bicker until Chanel stops them. They ask Chanel where her feelings lie. Chanel feels insulted by the way they're talking to her. She's not having it and says she chooses HER! Chanel tells Allie she can come back to Sweet Bits. Johnny and Allie head to the pub for extra crispy fries.

Brady Pub: Lucas and EJ try to make small talk, then EJ brings up how their children are entwined romantically. Each man takes up the cause for their child. EJ tells Lucas he will prove he kidnapped Sami and threatens there won't be a rock he can hide under when he gets it.

EJ and Lucas argue the argue about Sami and why she's not with Lucas in Salem. EJ and Lucas get into a brawl. Johnny and Allie take their fathers to their respective corners.

Salem Inn: In the afterglow, Sarah remembers tidbits of her relationship with Xander. She says she can't imagine how heartbroken he was over and feels bad he was alone. Xander admits he was engaged to Gwen. He explains how they met and moved forward until he learned about what Gwen did to her. Xander fills Sarah in on Gwen's dirty deeds and tells her Gwen's in Statesville.

Back at the Square: Chanel runs into Xander and Sarah. Chanel brings up their very brief marriage thinking Sarah was aware, but she's not.

DiMera mansion: Johnny is soothing EJ's ego when Belle saunters in. Johnny leaves and Belle explains what happened with her parents. Belle asks to stay in a spare room.

We want to hear from YOU! Check back for the latest Days of Our Lives recap.