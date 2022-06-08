Daytime Confidential Podcast Episode #1047: Smashing on My Screen

DC

On episode #1047 of the Daytime Confidential podcast, Luke Kerr, Mike Jubinville and Joshua Baldwin are joined by Geek Confidential's Melodie Aikels to dish the latest The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Young and the Restless headlines and storylines.

Should The Bold and the Beautiful revisit Carter and Quinn? Donna makes a move on Eric.

EJ and Belle grow closer on Days of Our Lives. Xander and Sarah are reconnecting, but what about Gwen? Is Laura Horton still alive? One host suspects she is. Loretta Devine joins Beyond Salem.

Nina loses in court on General Hospital. Nik and Esme have sex. Depending how the GH writing team handles this storyline, it could be bonkers good in the future. Josh Kelly makes his GH debut.

Is Phyllis finally being written in character on The Young and the Restless? Two hosts disagree. Victor uses Summer and Kyle to manipulate Ashland. First Impressions of NuSummer.

All this and more on the latest Daytime Confidential podcast!

