Good Morning America's Robin Roberts: "I Know The Importance of Having Come Out"

ABC/Yolanda Perez

Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts opened up to People about coming out as a lesbian and publicly being her true self. The journalist shared her insights and memories with the magazine in a new interview.

Roberts recalled:

I know the importance of having come out. I had help. I was so inspired by my dear, dear friend, and GMA colleague Sam Champion. I knew he was gay. He knew I was gay. Our colleagues, our bosses, they all knew. Then in 2012, when Sam got married to Rubem [Robierb], his husband, I was there at the wedding. I was able to see how our bosses at ABC embraced it. They never said, 'Hey, should you rethink this.' And then to see how the public was so supportive, that really opened my eyes.

She added:

But I didn't come out necessarily for me. I did it because I love [my partner] Amber [Laign]. I was just thanking everybody. I did it via a simple social media post where I thanked my doctors, my parents. But then, was I not going to thank this woman who had been by me through this illness? But people got it. 'Oh, she's just grateful,' they said. 'It's just love.' They didn't make it anything more than me living my life.

Roberts noted: