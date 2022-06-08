Head Writer Ron Carlivati Teases Deadly Summer Drama For Days of Our Lives

Days of Our Lives head writer Ron Carlivati is teasing an exciting time in Salem to Soap Opera Digest. In a new preview, the veteran scribe talked about what fans can expect from DAYS this summer.

Plenty of good stuff is in store for the whole town, including the extended Carver-Price clan. He shared:

We know that Abe [James Reynolds] has his doubts about the legitimacy of the story about Paulina [Jackée Harry] shooting TR [William Christian]. And Eli [Lamon Archey] knows that Lani’s [Sal Stowers] the shooter and tells Lani to keep quiet, but Lani’s guilt continues to eat away at her. She has visions of TR taunting her about what she did, so we will wonder if she’s going to come clean. Meanwhile, when Paulina finally makes bail, she and Abe decide to get married and they don’t want to wait. The wedding coincides with Juneteenth, and we wanted to find a way to celebrate that. So we’re building toward this wedding, but have Lani growing uneasy with keeping this secret.

Not to be left out is Lani's little sis Chanel (Raven Bowens), he dished:

This has been the story I have been wanting to tell with Chanel since day one, this idea of boy and girl twins in love with the same girl. With the devil gone, we’re back to where we were. It gets to a point where Johnny [Carson Boatman] and Allie [Lindsay Arnold] are like, ‘Look, we love you, but you gotta pick one of us.’ So it becomes a story about who will she choose?

On top of all that, Carlivati previewed: