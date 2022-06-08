WATCH: Tanner Novlan Teases Possibility of Monte Carlo Shoot on Bold Live (VIDEO)

On the most recent episode of Bold Live, The Bold and the Beautiful's Tanner Novlan (Finn) was the guest of honor. The actor spoke with supervising producer Casey Kasprzyk about the recent plot twist of Finn being alive.

Novlan appreciated fans' reactions, saying:

I cannot believe the outreach and how vocal everyone was. Honestly, for me, it meant a lot on how much 'Sinn' was still left to unfold, of their story, how unfinished it felt, and also for how much everyone is responding to Finn and his story. So thank you. everyone, for being so vocal on that. It definitely meant a lot to me.

An additional layer of conflict has arisen, now that Finn's mom Li (Naomi Matsuda) is keeping Finn being alive a secret from his other loved ones. Novlan mused:

I don’t think Li is a big fan of the Forresters, and I mean before that car accident that Bill [Don Diamont] hit Steffy [Jacqueline MacInnes Wood] with a motorcycle and she came flying into his life, it was pretty smooth sailing; I don’t think he had this type of drama in his life. So I think Li’s referring back to, you know, just a normal ER doctor. But now he’s got this love for Steffy that he’s found and willing to do anything for, so we’ll see if he can keep fighting out of this coma.

Because of COVID, Novlan hasn't been able to participate in a B&B location shoot, but he's soon headed to Monte Carlo as part of the upcoming TV festival. Kasprzyk said that Novlan might "perhaps shoot some location scenes" in Monaco.

When a fan asked if it was confirmed, Kasprzyk shrugged and said "Perhaps," while Novlan smiled. Is the show shooting Steffy and Finn's post-coma reunion in Monte Carlo? Novlan quipped:

We'll have to see if he can wake up first. He's got a long way to go.

Watch the full interview below.