WATCH: The Young and The Restless' Christel Khalil Stars in Comedy We Need to Talk (VIDEO)

Sonja Flemming/CBS

The Young and the Restless' Christel Khalil (Lily) is taking her talents to the movies. The Daytime Emmy winner stars in the new comedy We Need to Talk, available now to stream on YouTube, Google Play, AppleTV, Amazon, and more.

We Need to Talk centers on a self-centered gamer named Great Scott (James Maslow). He's able to chat with his followers online, but he can't seem to open up with the ones he really cares about. Oblivious, Scott continues on this path until his girlfriend Aly (Khalil) tells him that they need to talk. The gamer begins to spiral and seeks help from his networks, both online and personal.

The cast also includes Tray Chaney (The Wire, Saints & Sinners), Emily Bett Rickards (Arrow, The Flash), Johnathan Fernandez (Lethal Weapon, Gossip Girl), and Ryan Jonze (The Blacklist, The Good Fight). The films is written and directed by Todd Wolfe and produced by Paul Irwin of Donnybrook Productions and Ray Carballada, Managing Director, AmpiFLY.

Take a peek at what We Need to Talk is all about below.