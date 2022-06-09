Walt Disney Television/Todd Wawrychuk

General Hospital's Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) is having a tough time. She was barred from visiting her grandson Wiley by a court, and she's not currently super-close with onetime love interest Sonny (Maurice Benard), though the mob kingpin testified on her behalf. Reeves chatted with Soap Hub about Sonny and Nina's evolving relationship and Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) being the magazine editor's long-lost daughter.

How did Sonny standing up for Nina make her feel? Watros said:

I think she feels conflicted. She truly does love and care for Sonny. She doesn’t want to ever hurt him.

She added:

The fact that he volunteered to go on the stand and say that he believes Nina belongs in Wiley’s life was very touching. However, Nina doesn’t want it to severe the relationship he has with his family. She knows how important that is because she doesn’t have much of an [immediate] family.

Meanwhile, Nina doesn't yet know that Wiley's adoptive mom Willow is her daughter. Watros said: