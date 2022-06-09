Skip to main content

Cynthia Watros Dishes Nina's Complex Romantic and Family Bonds on General Hospital

Cynthia Watros, General Hospital

General Hospital's Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) is having a tough time. She was barred from visiting her grandson Wiley by a court, and she's not currently super-close with onetime love interest Sonny (Maurice Benard), though the mob kingpin testified on her behalf. Reeves chatted with Soap Hub about Sonny and Nina's evolving relationship and Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) being the magazine editor's long-lost daughter.

How did Sonny standing up for Nina make her feel? Watros said:

I think she feels conflicted. She truly does love and care for Sonny. She doesn’t want to ever hurt him.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

She added:

The fact that he volunteered to go on the stand and say that he believes Nina belongs in Wiley’s life was very touching. However, Nina doesn’t want it to severe the relationship he has with his family. She knows how important that is because she doesn’t have much of an [immediate] family.

Meanwhile, Nina doesn't yet know that Wiley's adoptive mom Willow is her daughter. Watros said:

This is the first time that the audience knows something about my character that that my character doesn’t know. I love that switch. I’m looking forward to seeing how that is going to play out. I love Katey. I love working with her. I feel very blessed to be able to share a story with her. I think the writers have done an amazing job with weaving these storylines together. I’m so appreciative of them making Nina complex and well-rounded.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Cynthia Watros, General Hospital
General Hospital

WATCH: GH's Cynthia Watros Talks Nina Busting up CarSon, Wanting Love and Motherhood (VIDEO)

By Jillian BoweFeb 18, 2022Comment
Cynthia Watros
General Hospital

Cynthia Watros Talks Nina Keeping Sonny Secret on GH

By Carly SilverMay 6, 2021Comment
Cynthia Watros
General Hospital

GH's Cynthia Watros Hints at Nina's Baby Secret Reveal

By Carly SilverMar 25, 2020Comment
Cynthia Watros
General Hospital

GH's Chris Van Etten and Dan O'Connor Dish Nina's Sonny Dilemma

By Carly SilverMar 23, 2021Comment