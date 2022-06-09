Nicholas Chavez, Avery Pohl

On today's General Hospital recap: Sasha explains the pills are aspirin for a headache and Brando wonders why Gladys knocked them out of her hands. Gladys brings up the shoes that were delivered and how it upset Sasha. Brando questions what Gladys thought Sasha was taking.

Sasha says Gladys thinks she relapsed into the bad drugs and overreacted. Gladys says she got the wrong idea and Brando wonders if that's why Gladys moved in with them. He asks Sasha if she's been using again, which she denies. Brando doesn't believe her and thinks they should speak to Dr. Collins and look into rehab.

Gladys mentions watching Brando when he went through his addiction and when she saw the same signs in Sasha, she stepped in. Brando asks Sasha if there is any truth to Gladys' story. Sasha admits she's been struggling, but Gladys overreacted. She promises everything is good.

Carly questions Sam about her investigation into Esme. Sam explains about the nanny, but says she hasn't located her yet. Carly pushes and Sam says she has to tread carefully so Esme doesn't find out she's being investigated.

Spinelli joins them and brings up the skydiver and how great it was that he landed in the pool. Sam mentions that Cody is an old friend of Dante's. Spinelli meets with someone and Sam tells Carly she's concerned because he's been dressing and behaving strangely lately. (He's dressed like an adult instead of a stunted adolescent. Is there really reason for concern?)

The two get more worried when Spinelli and his dinner partner get heated and the guest storms off. Spinelli promises the women that everything is fine, but they push until he admits he's been seeing a therapist who sent his collection agent after him. After Spinelli leaves, Sam and Carly continue to wonder what he's up to.

Ava and Nikolas discuss the improvements in their marriage, though they haven't reconnected in the bedroom yet. Esme is happy things are better between her and Spencer. Ava asks they all make an effort to get along, and Spencer and Esme agree.

Ava says she's giving Spencer an allowance, but it's now dependent on how both of them behave. Spencer's not happy that Ava is changing the rules and Esme warns Ava not to try and control her. Ava and Esme get into it until Nikolas steps in and reminds them they came to an understanding. Spencer steps in as well, accusing Ava of changing the rules, but agrees to her terms.

Esme storms out. Nikolas follows her and reassures her. Nikolas says what happened between them meant nothing, so Esme promises again she won't spill the beans. Esme agrees she doesn't want anything to complicate their lives.

Spencer asks Ava to be released from his restitution at the gallery. He claims he's repaid his debt to her and says his working at the gallery will just set off Esme. Spencer mentions Rory hanging out with Trina, which is a surprise to Ava. Ava realizes that Spencer's heart is not in this latest attempt at reconciliation with Esme. She believes he still has feelings for Trina.

Josslyn wants to go to Europe with Trina for the next school year, but Trina reminds her that she could be expelled or in prison by next spring. Josslyn says she's testifying on Trina's behalf and is certain she'll be exonerated. Trina brings up the Title IX, but Josslyn says she spoke to Diane and reassures Trina.

Trina brings up Rory. She tells Josslyn about their day together and how Taggert got all up in Rory's business. She tells Josslyn that because of everything hanging over her head, she can't visualize the future the way Josslyn does. Josslyn promises Trina can count on her.

Josslyn complains about Cameron and how something is going on between him, Spencer, and Esme. Josslyn wants to break up Spencer and Esme, but Trina says no. Josslyn says isolating Esme will leave her vulnerable to them, but Trina says Esme would just take off where no one can find her. Josslyn doesn't want Esme to get away with everything she's done.

Britt thinks she should sue Cody, but he says the Metro Court and Society Setups were supposed to clear the path for him. Cody tells Britt to sue the Metro Court for not keeping its patrons safe. Cody mentions meeting with Zelda, the head of Society Setups and how he expressed his concerns about the stunt. Britt gets annoyed and pushes Cody into the pool.

Zelda shows up to talk to Britt about making the whole thing go away. Britt says her reputation is at stake and the dating service has done nothing for her. Zelda offers her six months of free dating.

Trina gets a text that PCU has made a decision in regards to the Title IX.

Spinelli pays off Zelda, who tells him that Britt won't be an issue anymore. Spinelli doesn't want anyone to find out what he's really up to. (So basically, Spinelli created the dating app and stupidly doesn't want anyone to know. )



