The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of June 13-17, 2022

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!

Quinn (Rena Sofer) continues to side-eye Paris (Diamond White) as she worries she will interfere in her marriage.

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) finds out that Li (Naomi Matsuda) is hiding a very alive Finn (Tanner Novlan).

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) continues to grieve for Finn as he continues to recover under Li’s watchful eye.

Hope (Annika Noelle) sees Donna (Jennifer Gareis) and Eric (John McCook) in a very compromising position.

Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) reconnects with Paris.

Taylor (Krista Allen) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) try to let Li know that Sheila escaped from prison.

Someone gets a marriage proposal.

Sheila and Li HAVE IT OUT!

Quinn has a heart to heart with Wyatt (Darin Brooks).

Hope confronts Donna about messing around with Eric.

Finn’s recovery takes a big step forward.

