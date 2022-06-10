Skip to main content

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Sheila Discovers Finn is Very Much Alive

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of June 13-17, 2022
Kimberlin Brown

Kimberlin Brown

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!

Quinn (Rena Sofer) continues to side-eye Paris (Diamond White) as she worries she will interfere in her marriage.

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) finds out that Li (Naomi Matsuda) is hiding a very alive Finn (Tanner Novlan).

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) continues to grieve for Finn as he continues to recover under Li’s watchful eye.

Hope (Annika Noelle) sees Donna (Jennifer Gareis) and Eric (John McCook) in a very compromising position.

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers: Quinn Asks Bridget to Help Solve The Mystery of Eric’s Racing Heartbeat

Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) reconnects with Paris.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Taylor (Krista Allen) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) try to let Li know that Sheila escaped from prison.

Someone gets a marriage proposal.

Sheila and Li HAVE IT OUT!

Quinn has a heart to heart with Wyatt (Darin Brooks).

Hope confronts Donna about messing around with Eric.

Finn’s recovery takes a big step forward.

Keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers! 

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Li Finnegan, The Bold and the Beautiful
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Spoilers: Li Unleashes Her Wrath on Sheila

By Joshua BaldwinMay 28, 2022Comment
Quinn Fuller, The Bold and the beautiful
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Spoilers: Quinn Asks Bridget to Help Solve The Mystery of Eric’s Racing Heartbeat

By Joshua BaldwinJun 3, 2022Comment
Sheila Carter, Dr. John Finnegan, The Bold and the Beautiful
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Spoilers: Sheila’s Collapse Drives a Bigger Wedge Between Steffy and Finn

By Joshua BaldwinSep 3, 2021Comment
Li Finnegan, The Bold and the Beautiful
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Spoilers: Li Returns and Learns Sheila Killed Finn

By Joshua BaldwinMay 20, 2022Comment