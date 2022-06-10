Britney Spears Appears to Address Kelly Clarkson's Mental Health Comments

YouTube

It looks like Britney Spears is responding to comments once made by Kelly Clarkson about Spears' mental health. In a Jan. 30, 2008 interview with The Bert Show at the Atlanta radio station Q100, Clarkson was asked about Spears' erratic public behavior at that time.

She said:

Man, but wouldn’t it be funny if she’s just totally screwing with everyone? 'Cause it’d be real funny if she were like, ‘Just kidding!’ I mean, think about it. She’s done no press for her album [Blackout], which I love, by the way…She’s done no press, just gets so much press off all this other stuff.

Now, Spears, who wed fiancé Sam Asghari yesterday, might be firing back. In a since-deleted caption to a video still posted to Instagram, Spears wrote:

‘I don’t forget’ … don’t you just wish she would say she’s kidding ??? Clarkson … in a world where bullying has been heartbreaking, I’ve had my share …. Can we get an AWW ✍️✍️✍️ ??? Psss … I’m not kidding … play on friends, play on !!!

