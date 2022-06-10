Skip to main content

Britney Spears Appears to Address Resurfaced Kelly Clarkson Comments

Britney Spears Kelly Clarkson

It looks like Britney Spears is responding to comments once made by Kelly Clarkson. In a Jan. 30, 2008 interview with The Bert Show at the Atlanta radio station Q100, Clarkson was asked about Spears' erratic public behavior at that time.

She said:

Man, but wouldn’t it be funny if she’s just totally screwing with everyone? 'Cause it’d be real funny if she were like, ‘Just kidding!’ I mean, think about it. She’s done no press for her album [Blackout], which I love, by the way…She’s done no press, just gets so much press off all this other stuff.

Spears was temporarily hospitalized for a psychiatric evaluation twice and then a conservatorship was set up, which lasted until 2021. Now, Spears, who wed fiancé Sam Asghari yesterday, might be firing back. In a since-deleted caption to a video still posted to Instagram, Spears wrote:

‘I don’t forget’ … don’t you just wish she would say she’s kidding ??? Clarkson … in a world where bullying has been heartbreaking, I’ve had my share …. Can we get an AWW ✍️✍️✍️ ??? Psss … I’m not kidding … play on friends, play on !!!

What are your thoughts on Clarkson's words and Spears' seeming rebuttal? Sound off in the comments!

