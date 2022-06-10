Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of June 13-17, 2022

Marci Miller

Here are the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!

Who murdered Abigail (Marci Miller)?

Paulina (Jackée Harry) gets bailed out of jail.

Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) has a vision.

Ava (Tamara Braun) pays Gwen (Emily O’Brien) a visit.

Big Mama Olivia (Marla Gibbs) returns to Salem to see Paulina.

EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) and Belle (Martha Madison) take their budding relationship to the next level.

Jack (Matthew Ashford) and Jennifer Rose (Cady McClain) return to Salem when they learn of Abigail’s death.

Belle fills Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) in on her recent encounters with EJ.

Chad (Billy Flynn) goes IN on Kate (Lauren Koslow).

Chanel (Raven Bowens) and Allie (Lindsay Arnold) get a little closer.

Marlena (Deidre Hall) tries to support Belle in her hour of need.

Gwen and Leo (Greg Rikaart) each think the other is responsible for Abigail’s murder.

Li (Remington Hoffman) drops some not so great news on Gabi (Camila Banus).

Tripp (Lucas Adams) decides he needs to start over and heads to Seattle to hang out with Joey and Stephanie.

Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) supports Jennifer Rose whilst wondering what he did the night he got drunk.

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!