General Hospital's Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) has been having a tough time romantically. The doctor was head-over-heels for Jason (Steve Burton), who quickly split before being presumed dead; ever since, she hasn't had much luck in the love department.

What about that one relationship is preventing the "Britch" from moving on? Thiebaud dished to Soap Opera Digest.

The actress shared:

I’ve read a lot from fans guarding the relationship between Britt and Jason and I think there’s an element of it that people aren’t acknowledging, which is that he was there with her through that terrible time when she found out she had Huntington’s. I think with anyone in life, when you’re going through something so heavy and life-threatening, that whoever’s there by your side, it means so much to you to have them. Especially for a character like Britt, who hasn’t really had that, even from family — she hasn’t really had someone be so genuine and so loving and protective and supportive of her.

She added:

Even though it was a short-lived thing, the impact of that meant so much to her, and that is what has caused this grief and kind of not being able to move on. And it’s fear, too; it’s like, you have this terminal illness and how do you open up your life to someone? How do you fall in love with someone knowing what’s waiting for you down the road? I think because it is such an ugly disease, what happens to a person, she’s also thinking about that.

But Britt isn't one to be pitied. Thiebaud explained: