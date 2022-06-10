General Hospital Spoilers for the week of June 13-17, 2022

Martin (Michael E. Knight) receives some unexpected information from Jordan (Tanisha Harper).

Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Carly (Laura Wright) consider the current situation with Michael (Chad Duell).

Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) doubles down in his efforts to maintain control of ELQ.

Things get tense for Esme (Avery Pohl).

Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) finds herself on the receiving end of someone’s focus.

Trina (Tabyana Ali) and Joss (Eden McCoy) go to Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) for help.

Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) changes course.

Michael learns Carly has invested in Aurora.

Valentin and Anna (Finola Hughes) go on a date.

Cameron (William Lipton) goes camping with Finn (Michael Easton), Violet (Jophielle Love), Jake (Hudson West), and Aiden (Enzo De Angelis).

Ava (Maura West) considers Nikolas’ (Marcus Coloma) proposition.

Maxie (Kirsten Storms) hears something suspicious.

Finn’s attempts to bond with Cameron continue to be less than successful.

Nina (Cynthia Watros) has many questions for Sonny.

Drew (Cameron Mathison) makes a mistake when he underestimates Ned (Wally Kurth).

