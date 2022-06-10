Chris Haston for NBC

The upcoming 49th Annual Daytime Emmys will mark the third time Marci Miller has been nominated for her work as Days of Our Lives' Abigail Deveraux DiMera. Soap Hub talked with Miller about the scenes she submitted and this year's awards.

Reflecting on her reel, Miller mused:

I tried to create an arc in the story I was in. The opening scenes are where Gwen [Emily O’Brien] stayed with Chad [Billy Flynn] in the hotel all night long. She realizes maybe Gwen took advantage of her husband [and] she loses her mind. Then, Abby finds out Gwen is pregnant and that Chad is the father. Then, there are scenes with Billy where Abby is frustrated and remorseful that Gwen has done all these things to her and made her into someone she doesn’t want to be. How can Abby move forward?

The Lead Actress nominees usually gather pre-ceremony for a brunch. Miller said:

They’re great. It feels like sacred space a little bit. We’re all from different shows. This is, for the most part, the one time of the year we see each other. We have moments to [talk]. We have a wide range of experiences. It was amazing. The last time I went, Eileen Davidson [Ashley, The Young and the Restless] hosted. Things got really deep and cool. Women were sharing some profound moving stories. I left feeling uplifted and connected. I am excited for this year’s. We’ve [all] gotten emails about it. [Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, Steffy, B&B] has a reputation for throwing great parties.

And this year will be special for the DAYS family, as John Aniston (Victor) is getting a Lifetime Achievement Award. Miller shared: