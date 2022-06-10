Neighbours Concludes Filming After 37 Years

Neighbours has shot its last scenes. The Australian soap opera, which was cancelled earlier this year after 37 years on air, has now finished filming.

The show posted a final pic of the cast on Twitter:

According to The Guardian, executive producer Jason Herbison stated:

We all knew this day was coming but until we were here in this moment when the very last scene was filmed, it was hard to express how we would all feel.

Of course, it is sad and tears were shed, but we’re also enormously proud. Thirty-seven years is an incredible achievement and that should be celebrated.

The last ep is set to air August 1. Meanwhile, viewers will get to see famous Neighbours graduates return to the soap, including Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan, who played lovebirds Charlene and Scott.