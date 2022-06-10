The Young and The Restless Spoilers: Billy is Interrogated by Jill

Tessa: The songbird (Cait Fairbanks) has a surprising predicament.

Kyle: The Abbott playboy (Michael Mealor) makes a hard choice. Later, look for Kyle and Summer (Allison Lanier) to celebrate what's to come in the future.

Jack: Old Smilin' (Peter Bergman) attempts to keep things civil.

Phyllis: Red (Michelle Stafford) lands in a tough spot.

Devon/Lily: The siblings (Bryton James and Christel Khalil) receive guidance from Victor (Eric Braeden).

Amanda: The legal maverick (Mishael Morgan) gets some shocking news.

Nate: Dr. Hastings (Sean Dominic) partakes in things a bit outside of his character. Look for Nate to become a bit preoccupied, courtesy of Imani (Leigh-Ann Rose).

Victor: The Mustache is not about to let Ashland (Robert Newman) continue with Victoria (Amelia Heinle). Victor continues scheming to end their romance. Meanwhile, Victor fills Adam (Mark Grossman) in on some unforeseen information.

Nikki: The socialite (Melody Thomas Scott) keeps being pushed by Diane (Susan Walters). Meanwhile, Nikki turns to Michael (Christian LeBlanc) for some help with a new project.

Jill: Ms. Foster Abbott (Jess Walton) grills Billy (Jason Thompson) on what his next steps are.

Adam: The black sheep Newman uses Victoria's departure for his and Sally's (Courtney Hope) gain.