WATCH: Laura Wright Breaks Down Carly Keeping Mum on Nina and Willow's Relationship on GH (VIDEO)

Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) has decided again to play judge, jury, and executioner with someone's life on General Hospital. The former mob moll's nosiness sleuthing discovered Nina (Cynthia Watros) has yet another daughter residing in Port Charles, Willow (Katelyn MacMullen). You'd think Carly would have learned her lesson, given that Nina kept quiet about Sonny being alive because Carly Babes and Jax (Ingo Rademacher) decided to keep it to themselves that Nelle (Chloe Lanier) was Nina's long-lost daughter.

Will Carly finally boss up and tell both Nina and Willow about their family tree? Wright spoke with ABC 11 in Nashville's Dearon Smith about Carly deciding to sit on the secret for now. Wright stated Carly is going by Willow's wishes. Willow has said on a few occasions recently she doesn't want to know who her bio mom is, and Carly's abiding (sort of) by that. According to Wright, Carly's justification is:

There's something to be said, where Carly thinks, 'Wow, if I say nothing then we just kind of move forward. If I say something it explodes for everyone.' Not just Carly having to share her grandchildren. So I think it's not so black and white in this moment. We'll see where this goes.

