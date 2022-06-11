Skip to main content

Days of Our Lives Promo: Jack and Jennifer Come Home to Mourn the Loss of Abigail

Days of Our Lives Spoiler Promo for the week of June 13-17, 2022
Matthew Ashford, Cady McClain

Here's the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo!

Chad (Billy Flynn) begs Abigail (Marci Miller) not to die on him, but his pleas go unanswered. Chad pledges to love his wife forever.

Meanwhile, Jack (Matthew Ashford) and Jennifer (Cady McClain) return to Salem, distraught at the news of their daughter's death.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives (DAYS) spoiler promos!

