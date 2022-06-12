Skip to main content

The Bold and the Beautiful Promo: Sheila Escapes The Big House and Makes a Beeline to Li

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoiler Promo for the week of June 13-17, 2022
Kimberlin Brown

Here's the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler promo!

Li's (Naomi Matsuda) about to find out what it's like to be on the receiving end of full-blown Sheila (Kimberlin Brown). Sheila escapes and heads straight to her latest nemesis.

Meanwhile, Lt. Baker (Dan Martin) warns Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Taylor (Krista Allen) that Sheila's on the loose, putting them on high alert.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoiler promo!

