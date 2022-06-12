The Young and the Restless Spoiler Promo for the week of June 13-17, 2022

Beth Maitland

Here's the latest The Young and the Restless spoiler promo!

Allie's (Kelsey Wang) about to get some Abbott family history straight from the source.

Traci (Beth Maitland) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) sit down with the newest Abbott and share their memories of growing up together. The trip back in time includes flashbacks of the sisters with their beloved father, John (played by the late Jerry Douglas.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoiler promos!