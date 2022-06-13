Kimberlin Brown

Forrester: Ridge blasts Carter for keeping secrets about his relationship with Paris. Carter says Zende's aware and is okay with it. Carter complains about not moving forward while everyone else is falling in love and getting married. Enter Taylor and exit a frustrated Carter.

Taylor brings up how hard it is for Steffy to move forward without Finn. She suggests they give Li a call to offer their support. After the call, they talk about Li's mourning process, or lack thereof.

Lt. Baker pops in and says he has news about Sheila Carter.

Forrester mansion: Quinn wants to know what's happening in his life, but he claims he's trying to keep her from fretting about the family. Hope drops by unexpectedly to talk business, but Eric says he has to dash off to the club because he's late for an appointment. Quinn is visibly frustrated.

Hope asks Quinn if she's okay and she says she is. Carter pops in (apparently by teleport) looking for Eric as well. Hope says she has to drop something for Douglas off at the club and takes her leave.

Quinn tells Carter he can't just show up, but he needs to talk to her. He all but blames her for him sticking with Paris.

Quinn gets another alert that Eric's in distress (or is he?).

The Club: Eric and Donna share some honey-laden tea after his rigorous pickleball game. Eric claims he can't quit her right now.

Hope's walking down the hall and overhears a raucous pillow fight between Eric and Donna.

Li's magical room: Li gives Finn medication and tells him he's getting stronger. She encourages her son to come back to her. Li takes a call from Taylor and Ridge, who try to get Li to open up. Taylor asks if it's possible to get some of Finn's ashes so Steffy can honor her husband. Li and Taylor chit chat, then she hangs up on her.

While Li talks to Finn, his eyes flutter a bit, but they don't open. Suddenly, there are insistent knocks on the door. Li answers and it's Sheila. She wants to know where Finn is.

