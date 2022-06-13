Steven Bergman Photography

This month marks four decades since The Young and the Restless character Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) made her Genoa City debut. Davidson looked back on her time with the CBS sudser in a chat with Soap Hub.

Y&R recently celebrated Beth Maitland (Traci) and Davidson's anniversaries. Of that occasion, Davidson said:

Peter [Bergman, Jack Abbott] had wonderful things to say. Tony [Morina], our executive producer. Eric [Braeden, Victor Newman]. So did Jason [Thompson, Billy Abbott] and Melissa [Ordway, Abby Chancellor]. Beth and I were really overwhelmed. I don’t think we had any idea how wonderful it was going to be but it was thanks to [show publicist] Matt Kane, who put it all together. Peter said he wanted us to both know that whether we’re here or not, we are so important to the show.

The two-time Daytime Emmy winner added:

I have to say one thing about Ashley and 40 years. I don’t think it’s really been broached. I was gone from Y&R for 10 years. In the interim, Brenda [Epperson Doumani] played her for six years and Shari [Shattuck] played her for three. I really consider this Ashley’s birthday not my 40th anniversary. That’s not really quite fair. Other actors took over the role, played her beautifully, making sure she was always still front-burner and an important part of the canvas.

Davidson also reflected on some of her most memorable storylines during her tenure on Y&R. Does the chemist have a soulmate? She mused: