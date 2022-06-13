Skip to main content

Ellen Saw Nielsen Ratings Spike For Final Week

Ellen DeGeneres, The Ellen DeGeneres Show

During its last week on air, The Ellen DeGeneres Show saw its ratings rebound. According to NexttvEllen DeGeneres' eponymous chatfest hit a new season high during the week ending May 29, proving the only show to do so. Ellen went up in viewers by 18%, up to a season-best 1.3 live-plus-same-day ratings in national national households, per Nielsen.

These numbers mean that Ellen's ratings skyrocketed by 44% over the previous two weeks and were up 30% from this time last year. The finale, aired on May 26, boosted viewership 64% from the previous Thursday's show, achieving a single-day rating of 1.8.

From May 24-27, numerous talk shows, including Ellen, faced preemptions after the tragic school shootings in Uvalde, Texas.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres
Talk Shows

Oprah to Guest On Ellen's Final Week

By Jillian BoweMay 24, 2022Comment
Ellen DeGeneres
Talk Shows

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Loses One Million Viewers in Six Months

By Carly SilverMar 23, 2021Comment
Ellen DeGeneres
Talk Shows

'Ellen's Final Season Will Not Air on Australia's Channel 9 Due to Ratings Slide

By Carly SilverAug 16, 2021Comment
Ellen DeGeneres
Talk Shows

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Announces Celebrity Guests For Final Season

By Carly SilverSep 2, 2021Comment