Ellen Saw Nielsen Ratings Spike For Final Week

During its last week on air, The Ellen DeGeneres Show saw its ratings rebound. According to Nexttv, Ellen DeGeneres' eponymous chatfest hit a new season high during the week ending May 29, proving the only show to do so. Ellen went up in viewers by 18%, up to a season-best 1.3 live-plus-same-day ratings in national national households, per Nielsen.

These numbers mean that Ellen's ratings skyrocketed by 44% over the previous two weeks and were up 30% from this time last year. The finale, aired on May 26, boosted viewership 64% from the previous Thursday's show, achieving a single-day rating of 1.8.

From May 24-27, numerous talk shows, including Ellen, faced preemptions after the tragic school shootings in Uvalde, Texas.