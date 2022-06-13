Nancy Lee Grahn

This week on General Hospital, things are getting pretty intense in Port Charles.

At The Savoy, TJ (Tajh Bellow) questions Curtis (Donnell Turner) on whether he's trying to make him disappear.

Carly (Laura Wright) tells someone (possibly Sonny [Maurice Benard]?) at the Metro Court that she doesn't know them anymore.

Meanwhile, Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) tells someone over the phone something catastrophic is about to go down.

Sounds like chaos is about to take place. Watch the promo below!