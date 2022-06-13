Skip to main content

Jack and Kristina Wagner Establish Scholarship in Honor of Late Son

Jack Wagner and Kristina Wagner

Jack (ex-Frisco, General Hospital; ex-Nick, The Bold and the Beautiful) and Kristina Wagner (Felicia, GH) are honoring their late son Harrison's memory by setting up a scholarship fund in his name.

The two have created the Harrison Wagner Scholarship Fund at New Life House, a recovery community. The organization was created in 1985 to help men get sober from their addiction. The scholarship the Wagners initiated will help young men who aren't able to afford the program. All funds donated to the Harrison Wagner Scholarship Fund will go directly to help pay the young men who attend New Life House rent or a portion of their rent they aren't able to afford.

RELATED: Harrison Wagner, Son of Jack and Kristina Wagner, Dead at 27

The youngest Wagner was found dead on June 6 in a parking lot. No cause of death has been determined as yet. On New Life House's website, the Wagners revealed Harrison succumbed to addiction. The site stated:

We are heartbroken that he ultimately lost his battle with addiction and we hope that Harrison’s memory will live on through this scholarship and will help other young men get help for their addiction that would not otherwise be able to afford it.

To donate to the scholarship fund, click here.

