Upcoming Daytime Host Jennifer Hudson Now an EGOT

Jennifer Hudson has now joined the elite EGOT club. Hudson become a newly-minted EGOT-winner (Emmy Grammy Oscar Tony) when she won a Tony Award as a co-producer for the play A Strange Loop, which won for best musical on Sunday night. 

RELATED: The Jennifer Hudson Show to Hit Airwaves This Fall

Hudson becomes the 17th person in history to garner such a feat as an EGOT-winner, and the second Black woman in history to snare the accolade. The first being her soon-to-be daytime contemporary Whoopi Goldberg.

The Jennifer Hudson Show debuts this fall 

