Soap Opera Network has posted the daytime broadcast ratings for the week of May 30-June 3, 2022. The weekly numbers continue to be nightmarish with two notable exceptions. The year to year numbers continue to be a beacon of hope in a sea of ratings despair. Let’s get into it…

On the game show front, The Price is Right was one of only two daytime broadcast shows to add total viewers for the week. The CBS game show averaged 4.132 million total viewers across both half-hours for the week, an overall increase of 23,000 total viewers. TPIR maintained its numbers across all key demos, but dropped by 61,000 total viewers from this week last year. Let’s Make A Deal did not fare quite as well, averaging 2.526 million viewers across both half-hours. This represents a loss of 64,000 total viewers for the week and a loss of a little over 100,000 total viewers year to year.

On the talk show front, The View (2.134 million/1.5) dropped most of their gains from last week by losing 286,000 total viewers for the week, and 178,000 total viewers year to year. A bright side for The View is that the ABC talker maintained its numbers across all key demos. While all daytime talk shows dropped in total viewers for the week, both GMA3: What You Need to Know (+203,000 ) and The Talk (+ 179,000) were up significantly in total viewers year to year.

On the daytime drama front, General Hospital (2.216 million/1.5) was the big winner. The ABC daytime drama added the most weekly total viewers of any daytime broadcast show (+128,000) and maintained numbers in all key demos - tying The Bold and the Beautiful in both Women 18-49 and 25-54. GH also managed to post gains of 36,000 total viewers year to year. GH and re-established itself as the #1 daytime broadcast show on ABC as Nina (Cynthia Watros) lost her attempt at visitation rights to Michael (Chad Duell), and Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) and Carly (Laura Wright) learned and hid the DNA results.

The Young and the Restless (3.466 million/2.3) dropped a mere 7,000 total viewers for the week as Devon (Bryton James), Nate (Sean Dominic), and Lily (Christel Khalil) prepared for the Chancellor-Hamilton-Winters launch, and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) let Diane (Susan Walters) get in her head. The #1 daytime drama managed to maintain ground across all key demos, while also gaining an impressive 300,000 total viewers year to year.

Days of Our Lives (1.556 million/1.1) only aired two episodes this week and dropped 37,000 total viewers as Belle (Martha Madison) and EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) continued to fight their growing feelings for one another, and Leo (Greg Rikaart) and Gwen (Emily O’Brien) plotted against Abigail (Marci Miller). While DAYS dropped 8,000 viewers year to year, the NBC daytime drama did manage to maintain viewers across all key demos, and tie both GH and B&B amongst Women 18-49.

B&B (3.012 million/2.0) continued it’s slow, but steady downward trend of the last few weeks by dropping 82,000 total viewers this week as Eric (John McCook) and Donna (Jennifer Gareis) continued their honey bear redux, and Quinn (Rena Sofer) and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) continued to deny their feelings to respect Eric’s “loyalty.” The perennial #2 daytime drama maintained number in Women 18-49 and dropped a bit amongst Women 25-54, but still managed to find a little icing on the ratings cake by adding 236,000 total viewers year to year.