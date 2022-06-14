Court TV Re-Ups Someone They Knew With Tamron Hall For Second Season

ABC/Jeff Neira

Tamron Hall will continue to bring her talents to multiple programs. the journalist's eponymous talk show, she will also host another season of Court TV's Someone They Knew With Tamron Hall, per Nexttv.

The true-crime series, which will return for Season 2, brings the story of a crime to life by sharing the narratives of those whom it impacted: victims' loved ones, attorneys, jurors, and more.

Ethan Nelson, acting head of Court TV, said: