Days of Our Lives' Lucas Adams on Tripp's Departure: "He Needs to Stretch His Wings"

Steven Bergman Photography

Days of Our Lives' Lucas Adams (Tripp) is headed out of Salem after his character was possessed by the Devil and saw his romantic hopes with Allie (Lindsay Arnold) and Chanel (Raven Bowens) dashed. The actor opened up about his DAYS departure in an interview with Soap Opera Digest.

Adams explained that he wasn't sure what would be next for Tripp, saying:

I didn’t know where my character was going, especially when [the Allie/Tripp/Chanel triangle] was over. And Tripp was mostly the third wheel, so it totally made sense story-line-wise. But it did surprise me, because we just had that whole storyline of Tripp dying and being brought back [to life]. I guess Tripp is not someone who sticks around all the time. He needs to stretch his wings every now and then.

Don't say goodbye to Dr. Johnson quite yet, though. Fans will see him pop up on next month's Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem (Chapter 2) on Peacock. Adams dished of joining the streaming series:

That was a big surprise. I hadn’t even thought about it. It was only a couple of months after I ended DAYS, so it was like I never really left. I was really excited, because I love everybody there. I was pumped to get to come back.

And although Tripp's most recent tenure in Salem is over, Adams hopes to return. He said of his veteran co-stars: