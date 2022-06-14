Daytime Confidential Podcast Episode #1048: Trolling Fans

DC

On episode 1048 of the Daytime Confidential podcast Luke Kerr, Mike Jubinville, Jillian Bowe and Joshua Baldwin dish the latest The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Young and the Restless headlines and storylines, including:

Sheila and Li face off on The Bold and the Beautiful. CBS daytime revisits 1985 summer promo.

Belle has had enough of her family on Days of Our Lives, but not EJ. Abigail is stabbed, but who did it?

Ryan isn't happy with Esme on General Hospital. If Esme were to end up Felicia's daughter would it be as bad as All My Children's unabortion? What is Nikolas up to? Who will win control of ELQ after the merger? Is Michael actually smart enough to beat Sonny?

Victor and Victoria face off on The Young and the Restless. Is it time for Y&R to put a stick in Billy and Lily? Just how boring can Noah and Allie get?

All this and much more on the latest Daytime Confidential podcast!

