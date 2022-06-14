Ahead of its 15,000th episode, scheduled to air June 20, General Hospital's veteran cast members are looking back. Some of GH's biggest actors spoke to The Orange County Register about their time on the show and what keeps fans coming back to Port Charles.

Kin Shriner (Scotty) shared:

A lot of us are still hanging around. They can still turn on the TV as they’ve done for over 40 years and say, there’s Laura [Genie Francis], there’s Scotty.

Nostalgia plays a big part in why people keep watching after decades. Shriner added:

It takes them right back to their college days, when they were skipping classes and watching Laura and Luke [Tony Geary] and Scotty run around and get in trouble.

Jackie Zeman (Bobbie) reflected: