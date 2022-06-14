Skip to main content

The Wendy Williams Show Final Episode to Air Friday

Wendy Williams

After 13 seasons The Wendy Williams Show is coming to a close. The show will air its final episode Friday, June 17. The show has featured a slew of guest hosts due to Williams's health issues for the entire season. Variety is reporting the final episode will feature a video tribute to Williams. A show spokesperson told the trade paper:

The final original episode of The Wendy Williams Show will air on Friday, June 17th, with a video tribute to the iconic host. The series comes to an end after 13 successful years in syndication.

Williams was out from her show throughout the 2021-2022 season, first battling complications from Graves' disease. She suffered a setback due to being diagnosed with COVID-19. In February, it was announced a new Sherri Shepherd talk show will replace Williams' cancelled talk show after she acted as permanent guest co-host.

