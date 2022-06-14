Steven Bergman Photography

June 2022 is a special The Young and the Restless anniversary for Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) and Traci Abbott (Beth Maitland). This month marks four decades since the sisters made their Genoa City debuts. Maitland spoke with Soap Hub in advance of a flashback-filled episode this week on Y&R.

The episode in question is full of Abbott family moments. Maitland teased:

It’s a tremendous opportunity when Traci and Ashley sit down with their new great niece Allie [Nguyen, Kelsey Wang] to talk about their past and what brought us all to this day. It was a lovely vehicle to help re-live some fun flashbacks featuring scenes Eileen and I are in together and separately. I can say that we get to flash back to our very first episodes. It covers relationships with friends, family, men, and enemies.

Maitland appreciated the way in which the reminiscences came about, saying:

It was perfect. I was not only flattered but also excited. In the initial COVID production lockdown [in 2020] we featured some old shows, and we were reminded that we have fans who have been with us for so long. It’s a great chance for us to relive fond memories and see some faces we long for.

One of Maitland's big storylines featured Lauren (Tracey Bregman) bullying Traci. Could the ladies' original relationship be revisited on screen today? Maitland mused: