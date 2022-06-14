Skip to main content

WATCH: Days of Our Lives Cast Talks 2022 Daytime Emmy Nominations (VIDEO)

Marci Miller James Reynolds Arianne Zucker Stacy Haiduk Eric Martsolf

Ahead of the 49th Annual Daytime Emmys, some of Days of Our Lives' stars sat down to discuss their nominations. They shared how they heard the good news and what scenes they submitted.

Asked by Eric Martsolf (Brady) how she found out she'd been nominated, Arianne Zucker (Nicole) said:

I found out just a few moments—actually, with you—a few moments before they announced the winners on The Talk and that was really cool. I'm kind of like, 'I'm What? What? What?' 

James Reynolds (Abe) recalled what he chose for his reel, saying:

I was very fortunate to have a standalone show, a show that is sort of about me. I was very honored by that and I submitted my scenes from that with Renée [Jones]'s ghost, Lexie's ghost, returning, and I was very pleased that I got the nomination.

Lindsay Arnold (Allie) shared of her reel:

So I submitted the scenes between me and Marlena [Deidre Hall], between Allie and Marlena, when I go under hypnosis and I remember the true events of Allie's sexual assault.

Check out the full interview below.

