Smart Ring Drama: Quinn is freaking out to Carter about Eric's sky high heart rate. She assumes something more happening other than pickleball. Carter thinks the ring was a bad idea. Quinn decides it’s time to call Bridget - who is coming over on the double.

Bridget arrives and wonders what in the world is going on with her dad, but she doesn’t wonder why Carter is there. Quinn explains that Eric’s heart rate is spiking. She tells Bridget the smart ring is a secret and begs her not to tell anyone. Strangely, Bridget agrees that it’s nice that she cares so much about Eric. Bridget explains that an elevated heart rate could be anxiety, exercise, or other forms of excitement. Quinn says other forms aren’t really an issue at this point. Bridget understands and explains how exercise is a good thing and is probably making his heart stronger. Just then, Eric returns. He wonders why they are hanging out.

Secrets Revealed: Hope and her hat appear somewhat mortified by what she accidentally saw between her aunt and sort of step-grandpa. Meanwhile, Donna and Eric are being all cutesy inside unaware they are being viewed by a voyeur. They hate how they have to leave one another. That’s all Hope can handle. She hides around the corner and waits for Eric to leave before confronting Donna.

Hope and her hat REALLY hope her aunt isn’t having an affair with Eric. Hope isn’t Quinn’s biggest fan, but surely marriage means something. Donna tells Hope that she loves Eric and that love is sweet and pure. She begs Hope not to tell anyone about their affair.

Scrowls: Chief Baker tells Taylor and Ridge that Sheila escaped. They are LIVID and don’t understand how Sheila could have possibly escaped. (Do they know Sheila?) Chief Baker wonders if they have any clue where Sheila might be. Ridge screams and growls (scrowls?) that it’s ridiculous they are being asked about Sheila’s possible whereabouts. Chief Baker leaves, allowing Ridge and Taylor to discuss Sheila’s escape. They need to find her and put her away before anything else happens.

Li Meets Sheila Freaking Carter: Li opens the door to find an angry, growling Sheila ready for a confrontation. She wants to see Finn and demands answers. Li doesn’t really get how Sheila is out of prison. She tells Li that many have tried, but none have ever successfully kept her down...she has resources.

Sheila goes back to Finn and reminds her that she never got to say goodbye to her son. Li reminds her that Sheila is responsible for all of this. In typical Sheila form, she screams, “IT WAS AN ACCIDENT!” She reminds Li that she gave birth to Finn and only wanted a relationship with him. She is haunted by what happened. Li can’t EVEN believe Sheila is trying to make excuses. Sheila reminds Li all of this is Steffy’s fault because she went on and on, and then sided with Brooke!

Li thinks she’s insane. (Good call, Li.) Just then, a beep comes from the bedroom. Sheila thinks it’s Jack, but Li lets her know she and her husband are no longer together. She tries to throw Sheila out, but yet another beep sounds. Sheila throws Li to the ground and opens the door. She finds Finn lying in his hospital bed. Li and Sheila face each other with this new found knowledge.

Random Thoughts:

-When did Li’s hotel room (which I assume is also Shauna and Flo’s apartment) get an entry way with a door to the bedroom?

-Does Eric know he is wearing the vital signs ring?

-I kind of like Hope and her hat are being saddled with the honey bear secret.

-Not Donna begging Hope not to tell anyone that Eric tempts her tummy with the taste of nuts and honey!

-Sheila doubling down on Steffy being responsible for everything kind of tickles me.

-Li had no clue who Sheila Carter really was…until that beep sounded and she got knocked to the ground.

What are your random thoughts? We want to hear from YOU! Check back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recap.