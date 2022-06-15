Booked and Busy: Guiding Light's Frank Grillo Books Peacock Series and Action Film

Guiding Light grad Frank Grillo (ex-Hart) just keeps booking gigs. The actor has signed on to star in a new Peacock series and another action film. Elsewhere, ex-wife and onetime co-star Wendy Moniz (ex-Dinah) has been upped to a series regular on Western drama Yellowstone.

All My Children

Vanessa Bell Calloway (ex-Yvonne) has signed on to ALLBLK's supernatural drama Wicket City

Another World

Anne Heche (ex-Marley/Vicky) will headline Lifetime's "Ripped from the Headlines" movie Girl in Room 13, out this fall, about a woman determined to save her daughter from human trafficking

The Bold and the Beautiful

Naomi Matsuda (Li) appears in the Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock movie Bullet Train, in theaters Aug. 5

Days of Our Lives

Marla Gibbs (Olivia) appears on Martin: The Reunion, debuting on BET+ June 16

General Hospital

John Stamos (ex-Blackie) appears in a Netflix documentary, Dirty Daddy: A Tribute to Bob Saget, out now

Guiding Light

Frank Grillo (ex-Hart) headlines the spy action flick MR-9, soon to shoot in America and Bangladesh, playing the enemy of a secret agent working for the Bangladesh Counter Intelligence Agency; he has also joined the cast of a new Peacock series from Jason Woliner , director of Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, which is described as a "bizarre and incredible tale"

One Life to Live

Corbin Bleu (ex-Jeffrey) stars in Campfire Christmas, part of Hallmark Movies & Mysteries' "Christmas in July" slate, premiering July 16 at 8 PM EST

The Young and the Restless