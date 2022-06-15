Skip to main content

Booked and Busy: Guiding Light's Frank Grillo Books Peacock Series and Action Film

Frank Grillo

Guiding Light grad Frank Grillo (ex-Hart) just keeps booking gigs. The actor has signed on to star in a new Peacock series and another action film. Elsewhere, ex-wife and onetime co-star Wendy Moniz (ex-Dinah) has been upped to a series regular on Western drama Yellowstone.

All My Children

  • Vanessa Bell Calloway (ex-Yvonne) has signed on to ALLBLK's supernatural drama Wicket City

Another World

  • Anne Heche (ex-Marley/Vicky) will headline Lifetime's "Ripped from the Headlines" movie Girl in Room 13, out this fall, about a woman determined to save her daughter from human trafficking

The Bold and the Beautiful

  • Naomi Matsuda (Li) appears in the Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock movie Bullet Train, in theaters Aug. 5
  • Ashley Jones (Bridget) revealed on Instagram that she will appear in Season 3 of For All Mankind on AppleTV+, out now
  • Denise Richards (Shauna) has signed on to star in Angels Fallen: Warriors of Peace, sequel to the 2020 action/horror film Angels Fallen

Days of Our Lives

  • Marla Gibbs (Olivia) appears on Martin: The Reunion, debuting on BET+ June 16

General Hospital

  • John Stamos (ex-Blackie) appears in a Netflix documentary, Dirty Daddy: A Tribute to Bob Saget, out now
  • Dee Wallace (ex-Pat) has joined the cast of a new Peacock series from Jason Woliner, director of Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, which is described as a "bizarre and incredible tale"
  • Katelyn MacMullen (Willow) stars in the horror film Motion Detected, premiering at Dances With Films LA June 17 at 11:45 PM

Guiding Light

  • Frank Grillo (ex-Hart) headlines the spy action flick MR-9, soon to shoot in America and Bangladesh, playing the enemy of a secret agent working for the Bangladesh Counter Intelligence Agency; he has also joined the cast of a new Peacock series from Jason Woliner, director of Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, which is described as a "bizarre and incredible tale"
  • Wendy Moniz (ex-Dinah) has been upped to series regular for Season 5 of Paramount Network's Yellowstone

One Life to Live

  • Corbin Bleu (ex-Jeffrey) stars in Campfire Christmas, part of Hallmark Movies & Mysteries' "Christmas in July" slate, premiering July 16 at 8 PM EST

The Young and the Restless

  • Eva Longoria (ex-Isabella) is helping create a database for diverse crew members for film and TV projects
  • Jason Canela (ex-Arturo) is set to recur in the AppleTV+ comedy series Mrs. American Pie, playing country-club tennis pro Eddie
  • Tristan Lake Leabu (ex-Reed) has released his first single, "Breathe It In"
  • Gina Tognoni (ex-Phyllis) will give a virtual workshop as part of the "Creative Week" during the Rocky Mountain Creative Experience, lasting from June 13-17

