Days of Our Lives head writer Ron Carlivati will sit down for an interview with Alan Locher on his YouTube show The Locher Room. Carlivati will discuss his career in daytime, from starting off as a writer's assistant on One Life to Live to being head writers at General Hospital and DAYS. Carlivati will also discuss the recent nominations for DAYS and Peacock's Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem.

The live interview will take place here on June 22 at 3 PM EST.