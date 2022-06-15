Michael E. Knight Discusses Mental Health Battle With GH Co-Star Maurice Benard on State of Mind

Michael E. Knight (Martin, GH) is getting candid about his mental health battles. The former All My Children and now General Hospital actor appeared on co-star Maurice Benard's (Sonny) State of Mind series, where he revealed he suffers from obsessive compulsive disorder.

Knight explained to Benard how he first experienced it while on AMC at 40 years old. Knight described how it was hard for him to do a simple task such as standing up and taking a shower before he headed to work and revealed he would get panic attacks that lasted for days and lost 20 pounds.

Knight also disclosed his then-wife Catherine Hickland (Lindsay, One Life to Live) started to notice he wasn't well and started to cry about what was happening. Knight tried to keep things under wraps but he explained Hickland was the one who pushed for him to get help. Knight stated:

You do not have this. Go see somebody.

Knight started to relieve the issue once again when the coronavirus pandemic started. He reached out to Benard to talk about what he was going through, due to his own mental health battles. Knight talked about how Benard supported him during his struggle and explained:

You didn’t try to talk me out of it. You told me about the signposts.

Watch the entire interview below.