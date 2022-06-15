Skip to main content

Naomi Matsuda Explains Li's Reaction to Liam and Steffy on The Bold and The Beautiful

Li Finnegan, The Bold and the Beautiful

On The Bold and the Beautiful, Dr. Li Finnegan (Naomi Matsuda) hasn't clued anyone else in on Finn's (Tanner Novlan) survival. Sure, murderous Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) has figured out some of the truth, but that doesn't mean Li is going to budge when it comes to keeping Finn safe: and away from those she deems a threat. Emmy nominee Matsuda delved into Li's decisions in an interview with Soap Hub.

Li blames the Forresters and those associated with them for what happened to her son. Matsuda explained:

She didn’t tell anyone because right now, everything is about Finn. She doesn’t care about anyone else’s feelings – including her own. She’s not going to tell anyone. Li, in a way, put the blame on the Forresters. That family has a history with Sheila. If he hadn’t married into that family then he wouldn’t have gotten shot. Li is upset.

And after seeing her daughter-in-law Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) hugging ex Liam (Scott Clifton), Li has grown even firmer in her resolve. Matsuda said:

I think that completely justified it – seeing them hug like that. It was a red flag. On top of that, Li’s thinking is [Steffy] good enough for my son? Li is all about her son right now. In a way, Li’s not thinking rationally, but she is thinking about her son.

She added:

I love Li’s intensity. I’m having the best time. I love this stuff. I love being on set and being able to play whatever emotion the show and the story needs. I want the audience to feel – if they don’t, I’m not doing my job!

